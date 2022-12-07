Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Saylor Poffenbarger has been tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, as announced by the league Tuesday. Four weeks into the season, Poffenbarger is just one of two players in the league who have won the league’s freshman of the week award this season.

Arkansas is off to its best start since 2013, improving its record to 10-0 after wins over Troy (87-70) and Oral Roberts (92-58) last week. Poffenbarger stuffed the stat sheet in those two games, averaging a near double-double of 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds along with 5.0 assists and 1.0 block per game.

On Sunday against the Golden Eagles, Poffenbarger earned her first career double-double off 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. She also had five assists and played four different offensive and five different defensive spots in the win. Poffenbarger had a well-rounded performance against Troy with nine points, five assists and a block.

Through 10 games, Poffenbarger averages 8.6 points and ties for a team’s best 7.6 rebounds per game, which is No. 9 in the SEC, tying teammate Eryn Barnum. She has a team’s most 11 blocks and has registered 5+ assists in the past three contests to bump up her season total to 27 dimes.

Arkansas is 10-0 and one of 15 teams in the country who remain undefeated. The Razorbacks’ 10 wins is tied for the most among NCAA DI programs.

