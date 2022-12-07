Arkansas State women’s basketball plays at North Alabama Thursday night

A-State women’s basketball at North Alabama | Thursday 6pm | Flowers Hall | TV: ESPN+ | Radio: 95.3 The Ticket

Arkansas State faces North Alabama for the first time in program history, seeking to extend its winning streak to three games. The Red Wolves are coming off a 102-83 win at McNeese State on Nov. 29. A-State scored 100-plus points for the first time since Dec. 30, 2015, at Troy. It was the first time this season a Sun Belt Conference team scored 100 or more against a Division-I foe.

Anna Griffin leads the Sun Belt Conference in rebounding (10.6 per game). She ranks 16th nationally in rebounds per game while also ranking second in the league in total rebounds (74).

Thursday’s contest at North Alabama is the second of three consecutive road games.

Izzy Higginbottom has scored in double figures in all seven games to start the season, leading the team in scoring (15.9) and assists (4.9).

