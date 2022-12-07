Energy Alert
Big Lots hosting grand opening at Paragould store

Bargain hunters will no longer have to travel to Jonesboro to shop at Big Lots.
Bargain hunters will no longer have to travel to Jonesboro to shop at Big Lots.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Bargain hunters will no longer have to travel to Jonesboro to shop at Big Lots.

The Ohio-based company announced Wednesday it will host a grand opening at its new store on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2511 West Kingshighway in Paragould.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

