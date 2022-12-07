Big Lots hosting grand opening at Paragould store

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Bargain hunters will no longer have to travel to Jonesboro to shop at Big Lots.

The Ohio-based company announced Wednesday it will host a grand opening at its new store on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2511 West Kingshighway in Paragould.

A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.