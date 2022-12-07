Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique reopens

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in need of a little “body indulgence” have a new place to go.

Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique celebrated its grand reopening this week at its new location at 2816 Creek Dr.

The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, which shared the grand reopening on social media, was there when owner Jaime King and her employees cut the ribbon on the new spa.

King has owned Body Indulgence since 2010. She said she’s excited to continue serving Jonesboro.

