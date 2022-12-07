Cell service outage in Randolph County

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Randolph County are currently facing a cell service outage.

According to the Director of the Office of Emergency Management Bo Graham, AT&T customers in the south and southwest portions of Pocahontas are impacted.

However, 911 services are not impacted by the outage.

No word on a cause or when it will be restored.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

