Cell service outage in Randolph County
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Randolph County are currently facing a cell service outage.
According to the Director of the Office of Emergency Management Bo Graham, AT&T customers in the south and southwest portions of Pocahontas are impacted.
However, 911 services are not impacted by the outage.
No word on a cause or when it will be restored.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.
