Cell service outage in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Randolph County are currently facing a cell service outage.

According to the Director of the Office of Emergency Management Bo Graham, AT&T customers in the south and southwest portions of Pocahontas are impacted.

However, 911 services are not impacted by the outage.

No word on a cause or when it will be restored.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

