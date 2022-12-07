City of Hardy receives bid for surveillance cameras

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas city is trying to increase surveillance in city limits.

Two cameras are expected to be placed in Loberg Park, near the Pavilion, and another four on a tower near the town’s civic center.

Police Chief Scott Rose says this is much needed in the area.

“What we’re needing is stationary cameras that are high quality that will last. From the tower, we’ll be able to monitor our intersections, all our businesses in that intersection, as well as down on Main Street. That’s our goal there as well as in Loberg Park,” said Rose.

Chief Rose explained that cameras would be a helpful tool when investigating a crime, but cameras just being there could deter crime in the first place.

“The biggest thing is they know the cameras are there, and it prevents crime. So, crime prevention is the key thing that we all want to do. We want to prevent it before it ever happens, and I think the cameras will be a huge success in that,” he said.

Rose utilized a mobile camera trailer that has played an instrumental role in catching criminals and knows the stationary cameras will do the same.

Still, it’s going to cost some money.

“We got a quote from one of our local businesses that are an established security company. The quote for all of it, labor and everything, cameras in the park, cameras on the tower, turn-key operation, was right under $6,900,” he said.

He explained that he’s hoping that local businesses will contribute to the fund because, in the end, it benefits everyone.

“We’re hoping that our businesses, these cameras are going to protect our businesses on Main Street. We’re hoping to maybe get some contributions from them, the public as well because it helps all of us,” he said.

If you are interested in contributing to the fund, call Hardy City Hall at 870-856-2136 for more information.

