City presenting annual “Riverfront Christmas”

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is continuing a yearly tradition.

“A Riverfront Christmas” takes place at the Black River Overlook Park in Pocahontas and features Christmas scenes and lights during the holiday season.

Mayor Keith Sutton said the community support makes this event possible every year.

“We had donations last year of a little less than $10,000 from the surrounding groups, and this year we have a little over $13,500. That’s the interest that was put into the river. We grew this year by about $7,000 worth of different scenes,” he said.

Mayor Sutton told us the park’s guests are why the city continues this tradition.

“The citizens. I want to give something back to the citizens. A place they can be happy to come to and walk around. We’re not charging any fees to get in. The citizens really enjoy it. It’s a great view from the bridge as you’re coming into town. We’ve had nothing but great reviews and a lot of visitors,” he said.

The lights turn on after dark, and admission is free.

For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page.

