Dec. 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures have cooled after the brief warm-up yesterday. We’re not done with pockets of heavy rain and thunder just yet. Highs reach around 60 today depending on what side of the front you’re on.

A series of disturbances along a meandering front will keep rain chances in the forecast until Friday. You might hear thunder too. The front lifts back to the north on Thursday bringing the chance for more temperatures near 70

Look for a brief break from the rain on Friday before more rain arrives over the weekend. We are also keeping an eye on the beginning of next week. We could see a round of strong to severe storms Monday or Tuesday. We are still a week out and details will be fine-tuned.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Runoff election results are in. See the full list of winners at KAIT8.com

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.

An Osceola man was arrested and now faces a murder charge.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway.

A group of Republican senators is pumping the brakes on military funding because of a Biden administration vaccine mandate.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

