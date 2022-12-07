Energy Alert
Doniphan schools temporarily closed due to sickness

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – The Doniphan R-1 School District has closed its doors temporarily.

According to school officials, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness.

AMI assignments will be provided to all students during this time, and they should be completed and returned by Monday, Dec. 12.

The school district explained it will sanitize and disinfect all buildings and classrooms during this time.

