Duke Hardin has 32 pts, Williams Baptist beats Crowley’s Ridge

The Williams Baptist Eagles hold on to defeat the Crowley’s Ridge College Pioneers 88-84 on Tuesday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a lead over the Pioneers and built it up to 13 points at halftime. CRC played tough down the stretch to close the gap with the Eagles, but Williams held tough and hung on to win.

Williams shot 45.5% from the field (30-66), 27.3% from the three-point line (6-22), and 88% from the free-throw line (22-25). The Eagles had five players finish in double figures. Duke Hardin led all scorers with 32 points. Rajhon McIntosh contributed 13, DJ Townsend had 12, while Ben Keton and TJ Clardy had 11. McIntosh led the team on the boards with 11.

Braxton Cousins led CRC with 26 points and seven rebounds, Bo Roberson added 21 points on the night. BJ Johnson had 17 points and JD Smith finished with 12 points for the Pioneers.

