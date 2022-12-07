Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Duke Hardin has 32 pts, Williams Baptist beats Crowley’s Ridge

Duke Hardin had 32 pts Tuesday night as the Eagles beat the Pioneers 88-84.
Duke Hardin had 32 pts Tuesday night as the Eagles beat the Pioneers 88-84.(Source: KAIT)
By WBU & CRC Athletics
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Williams Baptist Eagles hold on to defeat the Crowley’s Ridge College Pioneers 88-84 on Tuesday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a lead over the Pioneers and built it up to 13 points at halftime. CRC played tough down the stretch to close the gap with the Eagles, but Williams held tough and hung on to win.

Williams shot 45.5% from the field (30-66), 27.3% from the three-point line (6-22), and 88% from the free-throw line (22-25). The Eagles had five players finish in double figures. Duke Hardin led all scorers with 32 points. Rajhon McIntosh contributed 13, DJ Townsend had 12, while Ben Keton and TJ Clardy had 11. McIntosh led the team on the boards with 11.

Braxton Cousins led CRC with 26 points and seven rebounds, Bo Roberson added 21 points on the night. BJ Johnson had 17 points and JD Smith finished with 12 points for the Pioneers.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on road, sheriff’s office investigating
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A man died Sunday afternoon after police said a semi-truck struck him while he put gas in his...
Man killed in hit and run
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the crash happened at Fair Park...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge Khloe A....
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food

Latest News

Arkansas State guard
Red Wolves Raw: Caleb Fields following A-State's 72-67 loss at UCA
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State Men's Basketball Coach Mike Balado on 72-67 loss at UCA
Red Wolves guard had 6 points in A-State's loss at UCA.
Arkansas State men’s basketball falls at UCA
UNC Greensboro forward Mohammed Abdulsalam (4) tries to drive past Arkansas forward Makhi...
#9 Arkansas takes control late, tops UNC Greensboro 65-58