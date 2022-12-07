Janice Porter projected to take Jonesboro city council seat

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Results are coming in for three races in the Craighead County runoff election.

For the Jonesboro Ward 1 Position 1 race, results indicate Janice Porter will win with 58% of the votes versus Guy Pardew Jr., who only had 42% of the votes.

Porter had previously questioned Pardew’s ability to run for the position, filing a lawsuit against him over his residency in late November.

The results also indicated Anthony Coleman will win the Jonesboro Ward 6 Position 1 race with 65% of the votes. Opponent Larry Hagar only received 35% of the votes.

In Bay, Paul Keith is expected to take the mayor’s seat with 66% of the votes versus opponent Sandi Ladd Griffin, receiving 34% of the votes.

You can track the latest results in the runoff election by visiting the Vote 2022 page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

