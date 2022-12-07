Jay Paul Woods projected to win Trumann mayoral race

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – Unofficial results indicate Jay Paul Woods will win the runoff race for Trumann mayor.

The results show he will win with 595 of the votes versus opponent Shane Blagg’s 485 votes. He would replace current Mayor Barbara Lewallen, who only got 16% of the votes in the November election.

Woods told Region 8 News that Trumann has the opportunity to grow and he plans to make his changes right away to move the city forward.

