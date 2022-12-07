Jay Paul Woods projected to win Trumann mayoral race

Energy Alert
Woods told Region 8 News that Trumann has the opportunity to grow and he plans to make his changes right away to move the city forward.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – Unofficial results indicate Jay Paul Woods will win the runoff race for Trumann mayor.

The results show he will win with 595 of the votes versus opponent Shane Blagg’s 485 votes. He would replace current Mayor Barbara Lewallen, who only got 16% of the votes in the November election.

Woods told Region 8 News that Trumann has the opportunity to grow and he plans to make his changes right away to move the city forward.

You can track the latest results in the runoff election by visiting the Vote 2022 page.

