Jerrimy Farmer projected to take Marmaduke mayoral seat

Farmer told Region 8 News he would focus on infrastructure if elected, adding his experience as a city council member gave him a unique perspective on how to help residents.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – Results are showing that Jerrimy Farmer is projected to win the Marmaduke mayor race.

According to Greene County Clerk Phyllis Rhynes, unofficial totals in Tuesday’s runoff election show Farmer leading with 103 votes versus opponent Ronnie Floyd’s 85 votes.

Farmer told Region 8 News he would focus on infrastructure if elected, adding his experience as a city council member gave him a unique perspective on how to help residents.

You can track the latest results in the runoff election by visiting the Vote 2022 page.

