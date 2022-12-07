Energy Alert
Jonesboro commission finalizing plans on sports complex

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The future of the Jonesboro sports complex is getting clearer by the day.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Advertising and Promotion Commission met over plans for the project.

One of the steps on its agenda is finalizing contracts with the property being bought from Arkansas State University. The location of Race Street and McClellan Drive had been recommended in August.

The commission is also working on finalizing the contract with its engineering architect. Crafton Tull was chosen as the company to build the complex.

There is no date on when the final plan would be approved, but it is expected construction on the complex will begin in 2023.

