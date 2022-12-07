Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of one of its candy calendars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 8.4-ounce packages of Favorina advent calendars say “premium chocolate with a creamy filling” on the front.

The affected units were available at Lidl locations between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, and have a use-by year of 2023.

All units have been removed from store shelves.

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company found the issue during routine testing and said it has not gotten any reports of illnesses linked to the product.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children and the elderly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on road, sheriff’s office investigating
A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the crash happened at Fair Park...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The nativity scene at Basin Park has been put up by Beta Sigma Phi since 1950. The Great...
Controversy over nativity scene in Arkansas community

Latest News

Health officials say this year's flu shot appears to stand up to the strains that are...
Fewer people are getting the flu shot this year
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through head with arrow
The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment,...
Father arrested after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season