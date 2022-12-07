Marmaduke Mayoral candidates focusing on the people

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Citizens in Marmaduke are hoping to elect a new mayor, and both candidates said they have big plans for the Greene County city.

Jerrimy Farmer and Ronnie Floyd both expressed disappointment at the primary results on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Farmer said he thought he had a good chance of winning, but it was not to be, as the race went into a runoff.

Following the news, both candidates headed back to the campaign trail.

“I’ve been to almost every house in town, you know to go talk to them. I don’t just go and hang something on their door or something. I want to talk to them, shake their hand, tell them what I want, my plans,” Floyd said. “I don’t make no promises. I just want to make plans.”

“I’ve been still trying to get out and talk to people, been passing outdoor hangars. I went out last night and tried to get some more out. Just want people to know who I am,” Farmer said.

Both candidates have different areas they want to focus on should they be elected.

Floyd has lived in Marmaduke all his life, and he said wanted to make the city’s children his focus. He also spoke about the police department and how he wanted to make sure there was always a police presence in the city since officers are currently on shift until 1 a.m.

Farmer’s focus is on infrastructure, something he said he knew Marmaduke needed from his time working for the city. He added his experience as a city council member gave him a unique perspective on how to help residents.

Farmer and Floyd are hopeful to win, but however the race goes, either candidate will be ready to support their opponent no matter what.

You can track the latest results in the runoff election by visiting the Vote 2022 page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.