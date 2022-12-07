Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Month-long cyber-attack, some counties still offline

A recent cyber-attack impacted at least 30 counties in Arkansas and left them without access to...
A recent cyber-attack impacted at least 30 counties in Arkansas and left them without access to online files.(unsplash.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent cyber-attack left at least 30 Arkansas counties without access to online files. Now, a month later, some counties are still offline.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, all the affected counties used Apprentice Information Systems (AIS), which provides software for assessors, collectors, clerks, and treasurers.

Ramona Phifer, the Saline County Assessor’s Office administrative manager, said it’s a difficult time for the attack to happen because, by law, the counties must assess all properties by the end of the year.

With some counties having to close or go back to pen and paper, she said it has slowed this process down tremendously.

Saline County was hit on Nov. 7. As of Monday, a little more than half of their computers are back online.

“The Bryant office is completely down,” she said. “They (AIS) said it may not be back up until the end of the year.”

The information in the assessor’s office databases is public record, so the reason for these cyber-attacks is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on road, sheriff’s office investigating
A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
According to police reports, Montana Xavier Satterfield, 19, and Jose Felix Cazares, 21, were...
2 arrested for vehicle theft following Tuesday crash
The nativity scene at Basin Park has been put up by Beta Sigma Phi since 1950. The Great...
Controversy over nativity scene in Arkansas community

Latest News

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Monday her nomination for Secretary of the...
Sanders picks new secretary of state parks and tourism
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County...
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash