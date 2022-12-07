Month-long cyber-attack, some counties still offline

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent cyber-attack left at least 30 Arkansas counties without access to online files. Now, a month later, some counties are still offline.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, all the affected counties used Apprentice Information Systems (AIS), which provides software for assessors, collectors, clerks, and treasurers.

Ramona Phifer, the Saline County Assessor’s Office administrative manager, said it’s a difficult time for the attack to happen because, by law, the counties must assess all properties by the end of the year.

With some counties having to close or go back to pen and paper, she said it has slowed this process down tremendously.

Saline County was hit on Nov. 7. As of Monday, a little more than half of their computers are back online.

“The Bryant office is completely down,” she said. “They (AIS) said it may not be back up until the end of the year.”

The information in the assessor’s office databases is public record, so the reason for these cyber-attacks is still unknown.

