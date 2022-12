CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -An Osceola man faces a murder charge.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department website, 32-year-old Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 3:34 P.M.

Henderson faces murder in the second-degree charge and is being held in the Craighead County jail.

No other information was available.

