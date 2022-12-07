Police investigating convenience store armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Jonesboro convenience store at gunpoint.

According to the initial incident report, a white man entered the Kum & Go at 680 Southwest Dr. around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

A 21-year-old cashier reported the man robbed the store’s registers of $126.06.

After getting the cash, the man left in a silver Chevy Venture.

According to the report, the van did not have a license plate and might have been parked on the overpass south of the store.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.