Randolph County judge candidates focusing on behind the scenes

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Citizens in Randolph County are hoping to make their votes count as a new judge will be elected.

A runoff election was held between Randy Barber and Ben Wicker on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

It would make it the first-elected Randolph County judge since the late Judge David Jansen retired in 2021.

Barber said he has spent his fair share of time in the county’s government.

“I’ve worked in the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. I’ve been on the quorum court for the last four years, and I’ve also been on the budget committee, so I feel like I know what is going on,” he said.

Wicker said he has years of experience handling money for the city of Pocahontas.

“Since 2013, I’ve managed the street and sanitation department and managed over a million-dollar budget each and every year. I’ve overseen over a million dollars in asphalt,” he said.

When asked about the county’s future, both candidates said moving forward would be necessary.

Wicker explained he would like to help the current county departments to move forward.

“I would like to see more equipment and more training for our employees. I want to see them do the best of their abilities. Our roads are in desperate need of some help. We just need a little help,” he said.

Barber explained economic expansion would be crucial for the county.

“Well, we’re going to have to attract business in Randolph County, and that’s something we’re going to have to continue doing in the future as well too. With I-57 coming through, that’s going to bring a lot of traffic away from Pocahontas. We’re going to have to create new small businesses inside Pocahontas and Randolph County to bring them off the interstate,” he said.

