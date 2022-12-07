Sanders picks new secretary of state parks and tourism

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first female governor has announced her new parks and tourism secretary.

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intention to nominate Mike Mills as Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

“Mike Mills is one of the premier outdoor recreation and tourism leaders not only in the state of Arkansas but across the country,” Sanders said. “I am proud to announce my intention to nominate him as the next Secretary of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.”

According to a news release, Mills has 48 years of experience in the tourism industry. He is the founder and owner of Buffalo Outdoor Center.

“I am honored that Governor-elect Sanders has nominated me to be the Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism – and ready to get to work growing our outdoor economy,” Mills said. “It’s time to unleash the Natural State’s potential to be a true leader in parks and tourism, improving access for all Arkansans and our visitors to world-class outdoor recreation.”

In 2018, Mills was inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame.

