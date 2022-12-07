St. Louis Battlehawks uniform revealed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks uniform has been revealed!

The XFL announced Wednesday that they have selected Under Armour as their Official Uniform Partner.

“Each jersey features a “Blood, Sweat, Respect” mantra – a personal message from ownership to players, which is sublimated on the interior collars of all team uniforms,” the league wrote in a press release. “Additional design details include embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline, UA’s ArmourGrid nameplates with twill lettering, and all uniforms will be branded with XFL, Under Armour, and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches.”

Anthony Becht will coach the hometown team when the team takes the field in February 2023.

