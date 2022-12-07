UAPB to replace JSU in the Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will replace Jackson State University in the Southern Heritage Classic.

UAPB will play Tennessee State University for the next two years, Fred Jones Jr., Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic posted on Facebook.

The game is played yearly in Memphis, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

UAPB is coming off a 3-8 season with a lone conference win against SWAC rival Alabama State.

Jackson State played their final Southern Heritage Classic against TSU in 2022, after it was announced JSU would no longer be able to participate in the annual game because of a conflicting agreement with other events.

In February, JSU’s legal counsel sent Classic founder Fred Jones a letter saying the school was pulling out after 28 years because of a scheduling conflict with the Southwestern Athletic Conference. JSU later said they would play one final match in 2022.

Jackson State won the 2022 matchup, 16-3.

The SHC is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2023 and Sept. 14, 2024.

