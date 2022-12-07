Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power, authorities say

Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.
Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.(shaunl via Canva)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say a utility worker has died while working on downed power lines.

WCAX reports the incident happened on Reed Hill Road in Halifax.

According to Vermont State Police, 41-year-old Lukas Donahue was working to restore power after trees fell on electrical wires in the area.

Investigators said Donahue was seriously injured and died at the scene. He was a worker with Green Mountain Power.

Authorities said his death has been accidental and doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on road, sheriff’s office investigating
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A man died Sunday afternoon after police said a semi-truck struck him while he put gas in his...
Man killed in hit and run
According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the crash happened at Fair Park...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge Khloe A....
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food

Latest News

A Johnson County restaurant manager sent a harsh message to employees about taking time off and...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia Senate runoff
The Greene County Tech Administrative office where they are working to get back online.
School district services back up following hack
The mandate was enacted through an August 2021 memorandum.
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
Woods told Region 8 News that Trumann has the opportunity to grow and he plans to make his...
Jay Paul Woods projected to win Trumann mayoral race