“We have to take steps forward”: Trumann Mayoral candidates on the future

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Many hit the polls in Trumann on Tuesday as the mayor’s race came down to a runoff between Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg.

This means whoever wins the race will replace current Mayor Barbara Lewallen, who only got 16% of the votes on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Some of the hot-button issues in town are the rebuilding of the fire station along with the cleanup of the city.

Woods and Blagg said they are the right choice for the position.

“I am the kind of mayor that you can talk to and if I can’t get something done it’s not going to be for lack of trying and I am going to get in there and give it my 100%,” Blagg said.

“I am not in it for prestige, I’m not in it for a pat on the back, I am not in it for any of that, I am in it because I care about our city and I care about our citizens and that is why I am running,” Woods said.

Woods said Trumann has the opportunity to grow, adding when he looks around at other towns their size, they have seen much more widespread expansion.

“If an investor comes in here and it’s a dirty town they are going to say, why am I here why do we want to come here,” Woods said. “I want to change that mentality and that attitude and say why aren’t we already here.”

Blagg agreed, saying there is a lot of work to do in the cleanup department to make the town visually pleasing to its residents and visitors.

“We have to clean up our city because especially on the other side of the tracks it has been neglected there is a lot of cleanup effort that needs to go into that,” Blagg said.

Whoever wins the runoff election on Dec. 6 said they plan on making their changes right away with the ultimate goal of moving the city forward.

