What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday

This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you...
This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet...
By Nathan Vickers and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet.

So, here’s how it will work out and what you need to know.

On Thursday, you’ll be able to legally possess up to 3 oz.

Medical facilities won’t be able to apply to sell it until Jan. 7, though. Then, it will take 30 days for the state to approve it.

Thus, the earliest they could sell it is Feb. 6.

For micro-businesses, it’ll take more than 200 days. That puts their earliest sell date in September.

When it comes to facilities, they are expecting their sales to double after it’s been certified. They are already fielding questions from customers about the process.

“We’re here to help support the community,” said Jake Smith with BesaMe Wellness. “We’re here to help answer questions from any newcomers. We’re here to provide that access to legal marijuana when the state says we’re able to. Prohibition is on its way out.”

So, remember this:

While you can hold it in your hands this Thursday, buying it within state lines will still be illegal -- because no one in Missouri is registered to do so.

