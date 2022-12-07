Woman killed in one-vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden.

Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., was southbound when she lost control of her 2001 Honda on a curve.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the Honda overturned before striking a tree.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.