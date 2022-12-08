Energy Alert
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas.

In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative effort, seizing approximately 100 pounds of meth and 390 grams of Fentanyl in the process.

During the investigation, the Blytheville Police Department was able to deploy its new drug-detecting K-9, Csoki.

Other agencies involved in the effort included Arkansas State Police, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jonesboro Police Department.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

