18-year-old makes court appearance; charged with murder in connection with shooting after Caruthersville H.S. football game

18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape...
18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.(Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Prosecutors in Pemiscot County asked a judge for more time in a Heartland murder case.

Zy’Quan Williams appeared in court on Thursday morning, December 8.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting after a high school football game in Caruthersville in September.

Prosecutors asked for more time to subpoena a witness to appear in court.

Williams’ attorney objected to the request and the judge set a new court date for December 19.

Williams’ attorney also requested bond, which the judge denied.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

