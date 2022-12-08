Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions

Authorities in Washington state say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash. (Source: Washington State Patrol District 6 Public Information Officer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (CNN) - Washington State authorities say snow and fog contributed to a 30-vehicle pileup on a highway Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol District 6, 18 cars and 12 tractor-trailers crashed on Interstate 90, near Ellensburg.

At least one of the trailers spilled its contents on the highway when it turned sideways.

Washington State Patrol troopers said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

All eastbound lanes of traffic had to be closed for cleanup.

According to authorities, freezing fog was the main contributor, but troopers said speed was also a factor in the pileup.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near highway, suspect arrested
A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
Osceola man charged in connection with Monette man’s death
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
According to police reports, Montana Xavier Satterfield, 19, and Jose Felix Cazares, 21, were...
2 arrested for vehicle theft following Tuesday crash

Latest News

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, flu activity has been “very high”, with 14,200...
Healthcare association on rising nursing home flu outbreaks
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize. He is wanted by the Douglas...
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Officials said the $2.85 million grant will help West Memphis Utilities replace over 9,000...
West Memphis receives $2.85M grant for smart water meters
A rare guitar believed to be a gift from Marie Antoinette is expected to sell for $84,000.
Guitar gifted by Marie Antoinette up for auction