6th graders to learn coding under new initiative
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Teachers and students will now be trained under a new state-wide program being led by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).
According to content partner KARK, ADE has introduced a new program, called “Read, Code, Create,” that will be implemented for sixth-grade students and teachers.
The program will combine reading skills with specific lessons on computer programming.
“Read, Code, Create” is a joint effort between ADE, CSforAR, R.I.S.E. Arkansas, AR STEM, and G.U.I.D.E. for life programs.
