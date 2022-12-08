Energy Alert
6th graders to learn coding under new initiative

Teachers and students will now be trained under a new state-wide program being led by the...
Teachers and students will now be trained under a new state-wide program being led by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Teachers and students will now be trained under a new state-wide program being led by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).

According to content partner KARK, ADE has introduced a new program, called “Read, Code, Create,” that will be implemented for sixth-grade students and teachers.

The program will combine reading skills with specific lessons on computer programming.

“Read, Code, Create” is a joint effort between ADE, CSforAR, R.I.S.E. Arkansas, AR STEM, and G.U.I.D.E. for life programs.

