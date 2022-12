75th NEA Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A high school basketball tradition continues in Region 8.

Brackets and matchups were revealed for the 75th NEA Tournament. There will be 4 champions in 2022: Division II Boys, Division II Girls, Division I Boys, Division II Girls. Games will be played December 17th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 28th, and 29th. You can watch matchups at three locations: Arkansas State University (First National Bank Arena), Valley View (Blazer Arena), and Brookland (Bearcat Arena).

Saturday, December 17th

10:30am: East Poinsett County vs. Izard County (D1 Girls - Bearcat Arena)

12:00pm: Bay vs. Sloan-Hendrix (D1 Girls - Bearcat Arena)

12:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Walnut Ridge (D1 Girls - Blazer Arena)

1:30pm: Greene County Tech vs. Forrest City (D2 Girls - Bearcat Arena)

1:30pm: Rector vs. Cross County (D1 Girls - Blazer Arena)

3:00pm: Melbourne vs. Cedar Ridge (D2 Girls - Blazer Arena)

3:00pm: Batesville vs. Blytheville (D2 Girls - Bearcat Arena)

4:30pm: White County Central vs. Gosnell (D1 Girls - Blazer Arena)

4:30pm: Westside vs. Corning (D2 Boys - Bearcat Arena)

6:00pm: Valley View vs. Tuckerman (D2 Boys - Bearcat Arena)

6:00pm: White County Central vs. Trumann (D2 Boys - Blazer Arena)

7:30pm: Cross County vs. Piggott (D1 Boys - Bearcat Arena)

7:30pm: McCrory vs. Armorel (D1 Boys - Blazer Arena)

9:00pm: Harrisburg vs. Ridgefield Christian (D1 Boys - Bearcat Arena)

9:00pm: Hoxie vs. Crowley’s Ridge Academy (D1 Boys - Blazer Arena)

Tuesday, December 20th - First National Bank Arena

9:00am: Cave City vs. McCrory (D1 Girls)

10:30am: Brookland vs. Newport (D2 Girls)

12:00pm: Riverside vs. Trumann (D2 Girls)

1:30pm: BIC vs. Harrisburg (D1 Girls)

3:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Hoxie (D2 Girls)

4:30pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Rivercrest (D1 Boys)

6:00pm: Forrest City vs. Salem (D2 Boys)

7:30pm: Riverside vs. Newport (D2 Boys)

9:00pm: Marked Tree vs. Marmaduke (D2 Boys)

Friday, December 23rd - First National Bank Arena

9:00am: Marked Tree vs. Armorel (D1 Girls)

10:30am: Westside vs. Marmaduke (D2 Girls)

12:00pm: BIC/Harrisburg winner vs. Rivercrest/Walnut Ridge winner (D1 Girls Quarterfinal)

1:30pm: Tuckerman/Hoxie winner vs. Melbourne/Cedar Ridge winner (D2 Girls Quarterfinal)

3:00pm: Hoxie/CRA winner vs. McCrory/Armorel (D1 Boys Quarterfinal)

4:30pm: Marked Tree/Marmaduke vs. Riverside/Newport (D2 Boys Quarterfinal)

6:00pm: East Poinsett County vs. Cross County/Piggott winner (D1 Boys Quarterfinal)

7:30pm: Rector vs. Forrest City/Salem winner (D2 Boys Quarterfinal)

9:00pm: Brookland vs. Westside/Corning winner (D2 Boys Quarterfinal)

Tuesday, December 27th - First National Bank Arena

9:00am: White County Central/Gosnell winner vs. Cave City/McCrory winner (D1 Girls Quarterfinal)

10:30am: Riverside/Trumann winner vs. Brookland/Newport winner (D2 Girls Quarterfinal)

12:00pm: Rector/Cross County winner vs. Bay/Sloan-Hendrix (D1 Girls Quarterfinal)

1:30pm: GCT/Forrest City winner vs. Batesville/Blytheville winner (D2 Girls Quarterfinal)

3:00pm: Marked Tree/Armorel winner vs. EPC/Izard County (D1 Girls Quarterfinal)

4:30pm: Nettleton vs. Westside/Marmaduke winner (D2 Girls Quarterfinal)

6:00pm: East Poinsett County vs. Cross County/Piggott winner (D1 Boys Quarterfinal)

7:30pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Valley View/Tuckerman winner (D2 Boys Quarterfinal)

9:00pm: Bay vs. Walnut Ridge/Rivercrest winner (D1 Boys Quarterfinal)

Wednesday, December 28th - First National Bank Arena

10:30am: Division 1 Girls Semifinal

12:00pm: Division 2 Girls Semifinal

1:30pm: Division 1 Girls Semifinal

3:00pm: Division 2 Girls Semifinal

4:30pm: Division 1 Boys Semifinal

6:00pm: Division 2 Boys Semifinal

7:30pm: Division 1 Boys Semifinal

9:00pm: Division 2 Boys Semifinal

Thursday, December 29th - First National Bank Arena

4:00pm: Division 1 Girls Championship

5:30pm: Division 2 Girls Championship

7:00pm: Division 1 Boys Championship

8:30pm: Division 2 Boys Championship

