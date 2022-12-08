Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State announces multiple basketball ticket promotions

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State Athletics has announced several basketball ticket promotions for fans covering the month of December as well as the rest of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons. 

The Red Wolves take on Southeast Missouri State in men’s basketball action on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and fans will be able to take advantage of a “Flash Sale” and enjoy seats in the lower bowl of First National Bank Arena.  Beginning at 12:14 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, all lower-level seats for the 7:00 p.m. contest will be available to the public for just $14 each.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the A-State Women play their only home game of December, hosting Grambling State at 7:00 p.m.  Fans will be able to buy a “four pack” of tickets to the Red Wolves’ final non-conference home game for just $15.  As a new feature at A-State women’s basketball home games this season, all seats are in the arena’s lower bowl. 

Fans wanting to plan ahead, or perhaps grab a gift for the Red Wolves fan on their shopping list, can take advantage of a “Howliday Three Pack” and get tickets to the remaining three men’s basketball games in December – Dec. 19 against Alabama State, Dec. 22 against in-state rival Little Rock and the Sun Belt home opener against ULM on Dec. 31.  A lower-level ticket to all three games can be purchased for $50, while an upper-level seat at the three contests is just $30. 

In addition to these “Flash Sale” and mini pack offers, season tickets for all remaining home games are available at a prorated price. For more information, contact the Red Wolves Foundation at (870) 972-2401. These special offers can be taken advantage of by logging onto AStateRedWolves.com, by getting a link to ticket purchases through A-State’s official social media channels or by calling the First National Bank Arena ticket office at (870) 972-2781.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near highway, suspect arrested
A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
According to police reports, Montana Xavier Satterfield, 19, and Jose Felix Cazares, 21, were...
2 arrested for vehicle theft following Tuesday crash
The nativity scene at Basin Park has been put up by Beta Sigma Phi since 1950. The Great...
Controversy over nativity scene in Arkansas community

Latest News

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) drives past San Jose State center Ibrahima Diallo (left) to...
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile will miss remainder of season after knee injury
Arkansas State women’s basketball plays at North Alabama Thursday night
Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the 2nd straight...
Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week
Live with the Red Wolves Basketball Show begins December 12th