Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation.

According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet.

The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs fall on the employees to fund. With COVID being a problem over the past few years, the officers had been looking forward to a nice event but were falling short of the needed budget. That’s when Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel stepped in the cover part of the bill.

The department extended a sincere “Thank You” from their family to Nucor’s.

