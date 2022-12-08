Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home

Energy Alert
Crews reported seeing flames and smoke from the building.(KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire.

The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse.

Fire crews reported seeing heavy smoke and flames.

Jonesboro police said all of the people inside of the home made it out.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will have more details shortly.

