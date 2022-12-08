Dec. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s almost Friday which also happens to be our only day of dry weather and sunshine this week. Rain has been heavy overnight and that’ll continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures may briefly get close to 70 again today. Rain will be centered along the AR/MO state line and then slowly drop south this evening as a cold front finally pushes all the moisture out.

We should be dry by sunrise Friday and we’ll start to see some sunshine pretty quickly. The break won’t last long, more rain is expected on Saturday.

We are also keeping an eye on the beginning of next week. We could see a round of strong to severe storms Monday night into Tuesday. It really just depends on how much we warm up and how much energy there is for storms. Sunday and most of Monday look quiet.

Meteorologist Zach Holder

News Headlines

Marijuana will officially become legal today in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet.

Two Region 8 towns are recovering nearly one year after a deadly tornado.

A 32-year-old Osceola man was arrested in connection with a Monette man’s death after his body was found on the side of a highway.

If you get the flu, there is a possibility you may not be able to get a medication to help ease the symptoms and reduce recovery time. With flu cases on the rise, there is a high demand for anti-viral medicine, which is making it hard to come by.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage

