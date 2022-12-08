Donations needed keep student backpack program operational

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district is in need of donations to keep its backpack food program alive.

The Marked Tree School District said it had so many donations in 2020 it lasted for over two years, but now it’s running out of funding.

“This program has been highly successful and helped feed families for several years,” a social media post said.

If you want to donate, you can bring a donation to the Marked Tree School District Administrative Office at 200 10th Street in Marked Tree.

