Foggy Morning But A Dry Day

December 9th, 2022
Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast (12/8/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rain has moved out but the fog has not. Dense fog is still hanging out this morning and will be around until 9-10 am. We’ll try to squeak out a little sunshine today. Clouds may be stubborn, though. The break from rain won’t last long, more rain is expected by Saturday morning. Some may see it arrive before sunrise. We are also keeping an eye on the beginning of next week. Sunday and Monday look dry before a round of strong to severe storms Tuesday. It really just depends on how much we warm up and how much energy there is for storms. The highest threat may stay to the south of Region 8.

