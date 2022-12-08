Funeral arrangements announced for Missouri fire captain

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The funeral arrangements for Kennett Fire Captain Robert Moore have been announced

Moore died on Sunday, Dec. 4 when he suffered a medical emergency following a response to a structure fire.

He had served with the Kennett Fire Department full-time starting in 2005, being promoted to Captain in Aug. 2019. He was also a Patrolman for the Kennett Police Department.

Visitation for Moore will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Kennett High School gym. Funeral services will begin immediately after the visitation, and the burial will be held at the Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to the Kennett Fire Department Administration Building on 200 Second Street.

Kennett Police Lieutenant Craig Moody was laid to rest on Monday, Dec. 5, after he had died the previous week.

