GR8 Acts of Kindness winner dies after cancer battle

(Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Weiner woman honored for her GR8 Acts of Kindness died last month.

Linda Walker died at 75 after a long battle with cancer on November 16, 2022.

She was honored in September 2022 for helping those in their time of need.

“I’m not good with words. But, I can go and cook and wash dishes when somebody passes away,” Walker said. “That seems to be my gift. My talent.”

In 2001, she helped found People Helping People, a non-profit in Amagon.

A funeral was held for Walker on November 19.

