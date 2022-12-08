GR8 Acts of Kindness winner dies after cancer battle
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Weiner woman honored for her GR8 Acts of Kindness died last month.
Linda Walker died at 75 after a long battle with cancer on November 16, 2022.
She was honored in September 2022 for helping those in their time of need.
“I’m not good with words. But, I can go and cook and wash dishes when somebody passes away,” Walker said. “That seems to be my gift. My talent.”
In 2001, she helped found People Helping People, a non-profit in Amagon.
A funeral was held for Walker on November 19.
