Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane projected to return in 3-4 weeks

Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Memphis won 124-122 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)(Darren Abate | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is progressing in his rehabilitation after a toe injury in November, but upon reevaluation, the star backcourt will need more time to fully recover, the team announced.

Bane suffered a right big toe sprain and sesamoid injury during the Nov. 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He has been cleared to begin a gradual re-loading protocol.

If the toe responds positively to the re-loading protocol, a return to play is projected in 3-4 weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near highway, suspect arrested
A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
Osceola man charged in connection with Monette man’s death
Police are searching for the man who robbed a Jonesboro convenience store at gunpoint.
Police investigating convenience store armed robbery
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Trumann and Bay advance Wednesday
2022 Gearld Jennings Tournament: Trumann and Bay win Wednesday
The 75th NEA Tournament begins Saturday, December 17th.
75th NEA Tournament Central
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh...
Morant’s triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102
Arkansas State freshman kicker Dominic Zvada made 4 field goals Saturday but the Red Wolves...
Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named a Freshman All-American