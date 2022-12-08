Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane projected to return in 3-4 weeks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is progressing in his rehabilitation after a toe injury in November, but upon reevaluation, the star backcourt will need more time to fully recover, the team announced.
Bane suffered a right big toe sprain and sesamoid injury during the Nov. 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He has been cleared to begin a gradual re-loading protocol.
If the toe responds positively to the re-loading protocol, a return to play is projected in 3-4 weeks.
