Healthcare association on rising nursing home flu outbreaks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – After seeing dormancy for two years, the flu is back in full force, but how are nursing homes being affected?

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, flu activity has been “very high”, with 14,200 positive tests being reported since the beginning of October.

New reports show there have been 16 nursing homes in Arkansas that have reported flu outbreaks, three of which were in the last week.

Rachel Bunch, Executive Director of the Arkansas Health Care Association, said with the higher cases, the facilities will be prepared.

“Flu protocols in long-term care facilities are not new and have been in place long before this year’s flu season,” she said. “Just like with COVID, flu vaccinations and containment protocols are key to protecting the elderly and our most vulnerable population.”

Bunch added visitors are encouraged to stay home if they are sick to protect residents.

You can find the latest flu report from the ADH by clicking here.

