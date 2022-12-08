One Last Wet Day Before A Break

It’s almost Friday which also happens to be our only day of dry weather and sunshine this week. Rain has been heavy overnight and that’ll continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures may briefly get close to 70 again today. Rain will be centered along the AR/MO state line and then slowly drop south this evening as a cold front finally pushes all the moisture out. We should be dry by sunrise Friday and we’ll start to see some sunshine pretty quickly. The break won’t last long, more rain is expected on Saturday. We are also keeping an eye on the beginning of next week. We could see a round of strong to severe storms Monday night into Tuesday. It really just depends on how much we warm up and how much energy there is for storms. Sunday and most of Monday look quiet.

