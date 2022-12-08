Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

“Living Library” looks to help students make connections

A local business man explaining to students at Anne Camp Junior High situations he has had to...
A local business man explaining to students at Anne Camp Junior High situations he has had to deal with in the workforce.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Building a connection with community leaders and the youth around Jonesboro was the goal of the “living library” event hosted at Anne Camp Junior High School.

The event brought in CEOs and directors from different organizations in town and even political leaders from around the area.

They said they wanted students to see what different career options there are in town.

“It is all about exposure really for the students to realize why networking and building partnerships and collaborating with others even if they are different and have whole differing beliefs are super important,” Lynette Hirsch said.

They look to teach students that you can’t judge a book by its cover and the same goes for people as the directors’ taught students about how to deal with hardships in the workforce.

‘This is a unique opportunity,” Hirsch said. ‘They take that opportunity that is given to you and it’s okay that’s why we gave them tools like the conversation starter and the book cover helps them have more natural conversations.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
More details released in Monette man’s death
Police are searching for the man who robbed a Jonesboro convenience store at gunpoint.
Police investigating convenience store armed robbery
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative effort,...
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust
A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

Stephen Scott, 30 of O'Fallon, Missouri, is charged with two counts first degree murder in...
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Thief caught stealing rams into car while fleeing
Teachers and students will now be trained under a new state-wide program being led by the...
6th graders to learn coding under new initiative