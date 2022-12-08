“Living Library” looks to help students make connections

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Building a connection with community leaders and the youth around Jonesboro was the goal of the “living library” event hosted at Anne Camp Junior High School.

The event brought in CEOs and directors from different organizations in town and even political leaders from around the area.

They said they wanted students to see what different career options there are in town.

“It is all about exposure really for the students to realize why networking and building partnerships and collaborating with others even if they are different and have whole differing beliefs are super important,” Lynette Hirsch said.

They look to teach students that you can’t judge a book by its cover and the same goes for people as the directors’ taught students about how to deal with hardships in the workforce.

‘This is a unique opportunity,” Hirsch said. ‘They take that opportunity that is given to you and it’s okay that’s why we gave them tools like the conversation starter and the book cover helps them have more natural conversations.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.