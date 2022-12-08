Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users

One month ago, Missouri voters approved amendment three making recreational marijuana legal in the Show Me State
By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state.

The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.

At Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson said now that marijuana is legal in Missouri, the phones haven’t stopped ringing.

“We have been consistently answering questions and letting a lot of people know early February is when we’re able to serve our adult use patients,” Gunther-Johnson said.

Sales of recreational marijuana will not begin until dispensaries update their licenses. A process that Legal of Missouri campaign manager John Payne said could take months.

“The amendment, it sets a deadline for when they have to issue those comprehensive licenses to the existing licensees and that deadline is 60 days after the requests are filed so the requests are starting today so they will have until February 6th to get those done,” Payne explained.

Payne said the state expects to add additional dispensary licenses throughout the state.

“In the relatively near future, beginning this summer and into the fall, the department will also take applications for new business licenses that will ultimately include at least 48 new dispensaries across the state,” Payne said.

Gunther-Jackson said she looks forward to expanding their services for adult use as well.

“I know a lot of people were hesitant to go through the medical card process so to be able to kind of break through some of that additional stigma and let people know that it’s a little bit simpler process than sometimes they think it is,” Gunther-Jackson continued.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, personal cultivation application forms will be available sometime next year for those who want to grow a limited amount on their own.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
More details released in Monette man’s death
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative effort,...
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust
Child run over during Christmas parade, taken to hospital
Police sirens (Generic photo)
One dead in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
Crews reported seeing flames and smoke from the building.
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Red Wolves fall Thursday at North Alabama
Arkansas State women's basketball falls at North Alabama
Chickasaws win Thursday to move to 10-0
Blytheville boys beat Brookland in 4A-3 clash, Chickasaws start season 10-0
Lady Pioneers beat Jonesboro
First National Bank Shootout: Batesville girls beat Jonesboro
Lady Bearcats fall to Little Rock Christian
First National Bank Shootout: Brookland girls fall to Little Rock Christian