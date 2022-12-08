Energy Alert
Outgoing Jonesboro council member presented with key to the city

At the presentation, Copenhaver called Frierson a key participant in the growth of Jonesboro and his experience should set an example for many.(Source: City of Jonesboro/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro city council member some would say was courteous and dedicated was given a big honor.

At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented Charles Frierson III with a key to the city for his hard work.

Frierson has served on the Ward 1, Position seat for many years. He has also served in multiple positions across Jonesboro, including the city attorney, the city planning commission, and the Craighead Forest Park Commission for a decade. Frierson was also the president of the YMCA for multiple terms.

At the presentation, Copenhaver called Frierson a key participant in the growth of Jonesboro, and his experience should set an example for many.

“While it saddens me that your time at the council has come to a close, I’m happy and proud to have the opportunity to serve along with you, and on behalf of the city of Jonesboro, thank you for the lifetime of service to this community,” he said to Frierson.

Frierson will have his last day on Saturday, Dec. 31.

You can view the presentation by clicking here.

