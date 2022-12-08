Thief caught stealing rams into car while fleeing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro woman got more than she bargained for when she confronted someone breaking into her car.

According to a Jonesboro police report, an employee at Jagged Edge Salon, Spa, and Boutique noticed someone trying to take her wallet out of her car and tried to confront them.

But, when confronted, the person jumped into a car and left.

The report showed that when the suspect tried to leave, they rammed another customer’s car and fled the scene.

Police said the getaway car had five women and one man inside.

The vehicle that was hit took damage to the front driver’s side panel.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.