West Memphis receives $2.85M grant for smart water meters

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of West Memphis has gotten a big boost to help with its water services.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan funds, with 882 applications received for Water and Wastewater Grants from across the state.

A news release stated West Memphis Utilities was one of only 105 Water Grant applicants to receive the funding.

Officials said the $2.85 million grant will help West Memphis Utilities replace over 9,000 analog water meters with advanced smart meters across homes and businesses beginning in 2023.

“The future of West Memphis is looking bright,” said West Memphis Utilities General Manager Todd Pedersen. “This meter replacement project is just one of many projects the city invests in to provide safe, reliable water and wastewater service for current and future generations.”

The news release also said West Memphis was one of only 52 Wastewater Grant applicants to receive funding to help offset the costs for its $32.4 million wastewater infrastructure improvement project.

