Arrest made after threat of shooting at Ark. elementary school

Dalton Jackson
Dalton Jackson(Helena-West Helena Police Dept.)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after a threat was made Friday.

J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police say Dalton Jackson threatened to kill a school employee, who was his ex-girlfriend, and shoot up her classroom.

Officers found Jackson on East Cleburne Avenue and took him into custody.

Jackson is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, death threats concerning a school employee or student and threatening an act of mass violence on school property.

According to Helena-West Helena Schools, all the students and staff followed the security protocols promptly with the assistance of the local law and fire department.

The school lifted the lockdown and returned to normal operations.

