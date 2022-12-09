Brookland police release statement on disturbance at restaurant

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Circling on social media. A post made by an employee at the Sonic location in Brookland caught the eyes of Brookland police.

The post stated that once students are dismissed from school, they go to Sonic to wait for their parents, but while they wait, the post claims the kids cause major disruptions.

The employee wrote that most kids run around the parking lot, fight each other, shoot people with Orbeez guns, and vandalize restrooms.

The Brookland Police Department said they are aware of the social media post. In a statement to KAIT, the department said it would increase patrols at Sonic.

“Our stance on the issue of the children at Sonic in Brookland after school being disruptive is that our officers are aware of the social media post, and we will be conducting extra patrols in and around Sonic. Anyone who is wanting to file a report should contact the dispatch center and request a Brookland officer. Our focus remains the safety of all Brookland residents, children and faculty of Brookland Schools, and people traveling to and working in the City of Brookland.”

Thursday, multiple officers were seen sitting at the restaurant during the “school rush” to ensure no incidents.

KAIT reached out to the Brookland School District for comment.

The Jr. High School principal and assistant principal are investigating the claims. They plan to speak with the student body to resolve any issues.

