Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Brookland police release statement on disturbance at restaurant

(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Circling on social media. A post made by an employee at the Sonic location in Brookland caught the eyes of Brookland police.

The post stated that once students are dismissed from school, they go to Sonic to wait for their parents, but while they wait, the post claims the kids cause major disruptions.

The employee wrote that most kids run around the parking lot, fight each other, shoot people with Orbeez guns, and vandalize restrooms.

The Brookland Police Department said they are aware of the social media post. In a statement to KAIT, the department said it would increase patrols at Sonic.

“Our stance on the issue of the children at Sonic in Brookland after school being disruptive is that our officers are aware of the social media post, and we will be conducting extra patrols in and around Sonic. Anyone who is wanting to file a report should contact the dispatch center and request a Brookland officer. Our focus remains the safety of all Brookland residents, children and faculty of Brookland Schools, and people traveling to and working in the City of Brookland.”

Thursday, multiple officers were seen sitting at the restaurant during the “school rush” to ensure no incidents.

KAIT reached out to the Brookland School District for comment.

The Jr. High School principal and assistant principal are investigating the claims. They plan to speak with the student body to resolve any issues.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker.
More details released in Monette man’s death
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officers worked in a collaborative effort,...
100 pounds of meth seized in drug bust
Police are searching for the man who robbed a Jonesboro convenience store at gunpoint.
Police investigating convenience store armed robbery
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking to improve its body and vehicle camera system.
Sheriff’s Office using grant money to upgrade camera system
Officials said the $2.85 million grant will help West Memphis Utilities replace over 9,000...
West Memphis receives $2.85M grant for smart water meters
Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique grand reopening
Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique reopens
Bargain hunters will no longer have to travel to Jonesboro to shop at Big Lots.
Big Lots hosting grand opening at Paragould store